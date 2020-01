Castleisland Rugby Club are aiming to play in Division 3 of the Munster Junior League after pulling out of this year’s Division 2 competition.

The club was unable to field a team for its last two fixtures due to retirement, emigration and injuries leading to the decision to pull out of the league and the Under 18 Bowl.

Castleisland Rugby Club Committee are due to discuss the matter in the coming week with a view to arriving at a proposal to resolve the matter.