Charlei Farrelly previews the Castleisland Races
Castleisland Races Preview
Charlei Farrelly previews the Castleisland Races
Interview With Michael Lyster
Michael Lyster is quite simply a broadcasting legend.He is primarily known for being presenter of The Sunday Game from 1984 to 2018.He has been...
Kerry ICG Athletes Preparing For Russian Trip
Russia will next month host the International Children's Games.The County will be represented in Ufa as Tralee yet again sends competitors to the event.We've...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...