Castleisland Races Cancelled

Ireland’s oldest Horse and Pony race meeting “The Castleisland Races” have been cancelled for 2020.

The races were due to be held on Sunday June 7th.

The officers of the committee made the decision to cancel this year’s races due to the Covid 19 virus which is having a devastating effect on the local economy and which has put so many lives at risk.

Although the races have been cancelled for this year the committee members fully intend to carry on with their preparation to stage a mid- summer town festival, hopefully in August.

The committee would urge everyone to follow the HSE guidelines of washing your hands, obeying the 2mt social exclusion rule and staying indoors in line with government advice.

Please check in on your elderly / vulnerable friends, relations and neighbour’s during these unprecedented times that we find ourselves in.