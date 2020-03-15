Castleisland publican says temporary closure was difficult decision but right one

A Castleisland publican says closing his doors temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak was a difficult decision but the right one to make.

Dozens of businesses are closing around Kerry on a temporary basis in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The building which houses Tom McCarthy’s bar has operated as a pub since May 1877 and has never closed for more than two days in a row.

The pub shut its doors last night at 8 o’clock until further guidance is given from Government and health officials.

Tom McCarthy says social distancing is not working and is impossible:

Tom McCarthy says there has been a positive reaction to the decision to close temporarily: