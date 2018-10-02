Castleisland one of 10 post offices chosen for Digital Assist pilot programme

Castleisland is one of 10 post offices nationwide chosen to take part in a new Digital Assist pilot programme.

€80,000 of Government funding is being spent equipping the 10 post offices with kiosk units, which postmasters have been trained to use.

The units will help members of the public to access Government and local authority information and services on the touchscreen units.





The one in Castleisland Post Office is being installed this week and will be operational from next Monday.

Public Affairs Manager with An Post, Angus Laverty says people will be able to fill out application forms and print documents relating to any Government or council business.