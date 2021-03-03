Castleisland man refused bail following alleged aggravated burglary in Tralee

A Castleisland man has been refused bail, following an alleged aggravated burglary in Tralee earlier this week.

32-year-old Robert Quilligan of 16 Cahereen West, Castleisland appeared before Killarney District Court, facing two charges following the alleged incident in Tralee on Monday.

Gardaí, who investigated an aggravated burglary at a house in Tralee on Monday afternoon, arrested and charged Robert Quilligan with two offences.

It’s alleged that he committed an aggravated burglary at 84 Rathoonane, Tralee on Monday, March 1st, and also damaged property at the same location.

In Killarney District Court, Garda Mick Dowling objected to Mr Quilligan’s bail application.

Judge David Waters refused bail and remanded the accused in custody.

Mr Quilligan will appear in Cork District Court via video link from Cork prison on March 9th.