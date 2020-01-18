Castleisland man to be recognised for work promoting Sliabh Luachra music

A Castleisland man is to be recognised for his work in promoting and preserving the music of Sliabh Luachra.

PJ Teahan will be presented with the Dan O’Connell award tonight.

The award is given to those who enhance, perform, teach and promote Sliabh Luachra music as well as traditional Irish music.

PJ Teahan was chosen as this year’s recipient due to his passion for archiving and promoting this tradition of music; he organises World Fiddle Day and the monthly music and lecture series Handed Down in Scartaglin.

The award will be presented to him at the Scartaglin Heritage Centre tonight.