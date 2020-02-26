Castleisland man pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine

A Castleisland man has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

46-year-old Eoghan Brennan of 2, The Avenue, Cahereen Heights, Castleisland appeared before Tralee Circuit Court, facing three charges relating to drugs.

He pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for sale or supply and simple possession of methamphetamine at his home on the 16th July, 2018.

His barrister Katie O’Connell sought the production of a probation report.

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned the case until March 30th.