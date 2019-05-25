Also at 4.37pm Returning Officer Michael Scannell announced the results of the first count of the Castleisland Local Electoral Area – Independent Jackie Healy-Rae was elected – the second councillor elected in the county.

The Kilgarvan native topped the poll in Castleisland; his surplus of 784 are now being distributed.





4.37pm

Returning Officer Michael Scannell has just announced the first count of the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

Independent Jackie Healy-Rae has been elected.

The results are:

Charlie Farrelly, Independent 1,668

Fionnán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil 1,037

Jackie Healy-Rae, Independent 2,621

Pat McCarthy, Fine Gael 795

Thomas McEllistrim, Fianna Fáil 628

Kate McSweeney, Sinn Féin 973

Bobby O’Connell, Fine Gael 1,459

Jackie Healy-Rae’s surplus of 784 will now be distributed.

3pm

Adjudication of doubtful votes in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area is underway at the John Mitchel’s Complex in Tralee.

There may be a first count at around 4.30pm.

There are seven candidates vying for four seats – with Independent Jackie Healy-Rae set to top the poll – he and his supporters have just arrived here at the count centre.