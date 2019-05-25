Castleisland Local Electoral Area count now complete

The Castleisland Local Electoral Area count is now complete.

The following candidates elected – Jackie Healy-Rae (Independent), Charlie Farrelly (Independent), Bobby O’Connell (Fine Gael), and Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) – three brand new councillors in the area joining the outgoing Bobby O’Connell.

We had the fourth and final count in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area at 8pm – this was the distribution of outgoing Fine Gael Cllr Pat McCarthy’s votes – he was eliminated following the third count.





The Ballymacelligott man was first elected to Tralee Urban District Council in 1994; he lost his seat in 1999 but was re-elected in 2004 and retained his seat in the 2009 and 2014 local elections.

He had polled 795 first preference votes in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area this time around, but he was eliminated in the third count, which was announced at 7pm.

The distribution of Cllr Pat McCarthy’s votes in the fourth and final count:

Fionnán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil +271 1,753

Kate McSweeney, Sinn Féin +119 1,364

Bobby O’Connell, Fine Gael +402 2,076

Non-transferable 134

