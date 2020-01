Gardaí in Castleisland have recovered numerous power tools which are believed to be linked to recent thefts.

On January 3rd, Gardaí seized a blue transit van in Castleisland and found a large number of tools inside.

This van had previously been reported after it was seen acting suspicious in Ballymacelligott.

Gardaí are appealing to any victim of crime who had power tools stolen to contact Castleisland Garda Station on 066 714 1204.