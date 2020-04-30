Castleisland gardaí attend large queues outside stores

Gardaí in Castleisland attended a large queue this morning outside Aldi Castleisland as people lined up from early morning outside the premises.

The queue was thought to be for the store’s Thursday specials which this week related to garden furniture and fire pits.

Gardaí confirmed to Radio Kerry they were aware of large queues outside these premises this morning and local gardaí attended these as part of routine COVID-19 patrols to ensure HSE guidelines on physical distancing are being adhered to.

There were no offences reported.

A number of similar queues were reported on social media in other parts of the county and the country associated with the sales in discount stores.