Gardaí in Castleisland are advising the public of road closures in the town today as the annual Horse Fair is taking place.

The fair began at 7am and will run until 6 this evening.

Traffic diversions will be in place and parking will be restricted in the town.





Gardaí say the north bound lane up Main Street will be closed off and they are asking people to park on the outskirts of the town.