Castleisland Fire Service spreads message of encouragement during COVID-19 pandemic

The Castleisland Fire Service is sending out a message of encouragement during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

A light along with the words ‘hope’ have been placed on the tower at the Castleisland station.

The light will be shining 24 hours a day until the crisis is over.

Driver Mechanic at Castleisland Fire Station Tony Nolan and all the firemen wanted to do something positive to support those suffering from coronavirus and their families, along with offering hope to everyone in the wider community.

Sub-station officer with Castleisland Fire Service Eamon Egan is also reminding people that they are available to support people, in any way, during this crisis.