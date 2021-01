A Castleisland dairy farmer has won a national award.

David O’Leary, who didn’t have a farming background, has been named the winner of the Young Farmer category in this year’s Grassland Farmer of the Year Awards.

David started milking his herd on 80 acres of leased land in 2018.

Since then, he has doubled the number of cows he is milking and increased the amount of grass he grows following a reseeding programme.

David says he is delighted with the honour: