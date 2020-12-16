Castleisland Drive-In Bingo this Sunday Dec 20th at the Mart Yard commencing at 1.30pm. €4,000 in prize money. All proceeds to Kerry Hospice. Strict Covid 19 guidelines will be in operation. Please support a great Kerry charity.
No plans to return asylum seekers to Skellig Star
There are no plans to return asylum seekers to the Skellig Star Accommodation Centre.That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who was...
Junior Minister to seek clarity on carers in vaccine programme
A junior minister says he will get clarification as to whether carers will be included in the first groups to get the COVID vaccine.The...
COVID-19 outbreak at primary school in Killorglin
A large outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a primary school in Killorglin.It’s reported that up to 15 cases have been confirmed at...
Survivors of 1972 Bombing Still Without Answers – December 15th, 2020
Peggy and Brendan McCormack from Camp owned and operated a chip shop in Belturbet, Co Cavan. In December 1972, a car bomb exploded outside...
Kerry Parish to Hold Christmas Services Online – December 15th, 2020
Fr Mossie Brick is parish priest of Castleisland.
Reaction to Vaccine Roll Out – December 15th, 2020
Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin, and Catherine Cox of Carers Ireland give their reaction to the initial announcement of the...