Castleisland drive-in bingo raises over €6,000 for two charities

Two Kerry charities will share in €6,040, the proceeds which were raised at a drive-in bingo event in Castleisland recently.

Both Comfort for Chemo and St Mary of the Angels will receive more than €3,000 each.

The funds will be presented to them this Sunday, at another fundraising drive-in bingo event in Castleisland.





The proceeds from this weekend’s event will go towards Castleisland Day Care Centre and the Tralee branch of the Irish Red Cross.

The event will begin at 2.30pm in Castleisland Mart yard on Sunday.

In total this year, €14,000 has been raised for local charities from this fundraiser.