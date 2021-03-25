Castleisland councillors call for funding for An Riocht park to be reinstated

All Castleisland Municipal District councillors have asked the council to reinstate funding for the maintenance of a town park.

Independent councillors Charlie Farrelly and Jackie Healy-Rae, along with Fine Gael’s Bobby O’Connell and Fianna Fáil’s Fionnán Fitzgerald, brought a collective motion to the area’s municipal district meeting recently.

They asked the council to reinstate the grant for the upkeep of An Riocht Town Park, saying the funding is needed to maintain the footpaths, cut grass, trim hedges and plant shrubs.

The councillors said it’d be a shame to see it not properly maintained.

In response, the council says funding has previously been made for the park through the Community Support Fund and any future applications will be considered.