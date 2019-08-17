A Castleisland councillor says there will be no full road closures due to roadworks in the town.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says he’s been notified by Kerry County Council that works are due to take place on College Road, beginning this Monday and lasting until Friday.

He says, despite hearing that the contractors will fully close the road, the local authority has said no full road closure will take place.

Councillor Farrelly says a number of residents and local businesses contacted him in relation to proposed roads closures; he says, following consultation with the council, the road will be passable.