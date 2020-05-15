Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District works plan for 2020 agreed

Councillors in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have approved a multi-million euro works plan for the year.

The plan includes roads and housing maintenance.

This plan, which was signed off on by councillors before the COVID-19 outbreak, will see almost 23 kilometres of roads in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD improved at a cost of €2.7million.

Over €90,000 will be used for national primary road maintenance, €64,000 for national secondary route maintenance and almost €80,000 will be spent on winter maintenance.

Almost €290,000 will be spent on planned drainage works on 105 kilometres of road.

Over €1million will be used for general maintenance of almost 1,400 kilometres of road and footpaths, including pothole repair and responding to flooding.

€60,000 will be split equally across the two MD areas for footpath improvements and €40,000 will be used for safety works in Boulteens.

€75,000 is earmarked for bridge improvements at Boherboy and Cappateigue.

Over €115,000 is allocated for the maintenance of the 617 council owned houses in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Just over €300,000 will be spent on street cleaning, €37,000 to maintain outdoor leisure areas including grass cutting and €8,000 for playground maintenance.

€90,000 will be used for beach cleaning at Maherabeg, Ceann Trá, Inch, Derrymore and Camp.

More details of the works to be carried out are available at radiokerry.ie.