Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District works plan for 2020 agreed

By
radiokerrynews
-

Councillors in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District have approved a multi-million euro works plan for the year.

The plan includes roads and housing maintenance.

This plan, which was signed off on by councillors before the COVID-19 outbreak, will see almost 23 kilometres of roads in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD improved at a cost of €2.7million.

Over €90,000 will be used for national primary road maintenance, €64,000 for national secondary route maintenance and almost €80,000 will be spent on winter maintenance.

Almost €290,000 will be spent on planned drainage works on 105 kilometres of road.

Over €1million will be used for general maintenance of almost 1,400 kilometres of road and footpaths, including pothole repair and responding to flooding.

€60,000 will be split equally across the two MD areas for footpath improvements and €40,000 will be used for safety works in Boulteens.

€75,000 is earmarked for bridge improvements at Boherboy and Cappateigue.

Over €115,000 is allocated for the maintenance of the 617 council owned houses in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Just over €300,000 will be spent on street cleaning, €37,000 to maintain outdoor leisure areas including grass cutting and €8,000 for playground maintenance.

€90,000 will be used for beach cleaning at Maherabeg, Ceann Trá, Inch, Derrymore and Camp.

More details of the works to be carried out are available at radiokerry.ie.

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR