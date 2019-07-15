Castleisland Community Centre’s Monster Bingo takes place at 8.30pm this Tuesday (July 16th). At least €4,250 in prizes must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Kerry greyhound rehoming agency to continue receiving financial support
The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust has pledged to maintain and enhance its support to private rehoming agencies across the country.The IRGT provides financial assistance...
Puck Fair 2019 Officially Launched
This year's Puck Fair Festival has been officially launched.The festival will take place in the town of Killorglin from the 10th to the 12th...
All 32 Roses selected for this year’s Rose of Tralee
The 32 Roses for this year's Rose of Tralee have been selected.The last Rose chosen was the German Rose, Beatrice Beiderwieden.The Rose of Tralee...
Parking Arrangements for Kerry-Mayo Game – July 12th, 2019
Sgt Dermot O’Connell from Killarney Garda Station outlined the parking arrangements in place for the match in Fitzgerald Stadium this Sunday.
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 11th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business....