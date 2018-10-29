Monster Halloween Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 30th October

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Monster Halloween Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 30th October at 8.30pm. At least €4,250 must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000. Free tea & coffee. Fully heated hall.

