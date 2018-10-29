Monster Halloween Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 30th October at 8.30pm. At least €4,250 must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000. Free tea & coffee. Fully heated hall.
25th annual ghost trail in Knocknagoshel
The annual ghost trail at the Knocknagoshel Halloween Festival will get underway this evening.Tonight will mark the 25th anniversary of the ghost trail which...
Community groups in North Kerry awarded over €70,000
Community groups in North Kerry have been awarded over €75,000 by EirGrid, in partnership with Kerry County Council.The Knockanure Duagh Community Fund was...
Radio Kerry’s Aisling O’Brien shortlisted in Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards
Radio Kerry's Aisling O'Brien has been shortlisted in the Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards 2018.The Agritime presenter is nominated for “We Can be Farmers...
Terrace Talk County Football Final Special – October 25th
Tim Moynihan and guests look forward to the Senior County Football Final between Dingle and Dr.Crokes this Sunday in Austin Stacks Park.
Enjoy the small moments in life
Alice Taylor’s new book ‘And Life lights up’ is all about enjoying the small moments of life. Deirdre spoke to her earlier.
Is being a ‘keyboard judge’ becoming a dangerous trend?
Sir Philip Green, Brett Kavanaugh and Ronaldo have all been accused of crimes but not tried or convicted. Yet everybody on social media assumes...