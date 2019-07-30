Castleisland Bingo continues at 8.30pm tonight at the Community Centre.

Castleisland Bingo continues at 8.30pm this Tuesday at the Community Centre. €2,700 must be won. Complimentary Tea & Coffee.
New Garda warning as more fake 50 Euro notes found in circulation
Business people in Kerry are being warned to be on the lookout for counterfeit fifty Euro notes. The warning comes, after three fake notes were...
Amercian family left terrified after man forces his way into west Kerry holiday home
Gardai are investigating after a man forced his way into a holiday home in west Kerry.Around 2.30 on the morning of July 23rd, an...
Gardaí investigate burnt out car in Caherciveen
Gardaí are investigating the suspected criminal damage or a car that was burnt out in Caherciveen on Saturday morning.The incident of the car being...
In Business – July 25th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/inbus25july19.mp3This week Mary Mullins spoke to Eoin O'Carroll of Killarney based Portable Medical Technology on their ONCOassist device, after they teamed up with a...
Agritime – July 25th, 2019
https://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/agritime25JulyMP3.mp3Aisling O'Brien speaks to a member of the Climate Change Advisory Council which is recommending a significant reduction in the beef herd, the pros...
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 25th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.Dina...