The 49th annual St Mary’s Basketball Blitz is already underway in Castleisland where the Under 16 girls were first into action.

This year there will be 164 games played in total across 22 competitions, with 93 hours of basketball over the five days.

St. John’s Hall is the venue for the primary school games and the Community Centre will host all other games.





We’ll have regular reports and update from Castleisland throughout the afternoon.