Team Tom McCarthy’s St.Mary’s Castleisland can today be promoted to the Women’s Super League.

To do so they need to win the Division One Final against Trinity Meteors.

That’s on at 1.30 in Leixlip.



Garveys Tralee Warriors are one win away from retaining the Men’s Super League.

That’s after their 96-54 victory over Abbey Seals Dublin Lions.

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin lost 87-64 to UCD Marian.