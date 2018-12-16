Castlegregory man imprisoned in Greece due home to Kerry today

A Kerryman who was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Greece where he was helping migrants is due to return to Kerry today.

Seán Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, was arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos in August.

The 24-year-old, who was accused of human trafficking and other crimes, was released on bail along with his colleague, Sara Mardini, earlier this month.





He’s spent more than 100 days in prison.

Seán went to Greece to volunteer for an NGO which helps refugees and migrants but was imprisoned after being arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, money-laundering, espionage and being a member of a criminal organisation.

He will return to Greece when the trial date is set.

Meanwhile, the human rights organisation Amnesty International is accusing Greek authorities of misusing anti-smuggling laws to target activists and criminalise migrant rescue operations and says the charges should be dropped.