Castlecove water supply removed from EPA remedial action list

Castlecove water supply has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s remedial action list.

193 customers in Castlecove will benefit from extensive investment and upgrade works by Irish Water, in partnership with Kerry County Council.

The latest report from the EPA shows that Irish Water has reduced the number of schemes on the remedial action list in Kerry from 41 to 4 since 2015.

Works are currently underway to connect Barraduff and Shrone water supplies to the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.

While, works on Mountain Stage and Caragh Lake are due to be completed by the end of this year.