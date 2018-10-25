Cashel Free Taker Injury Doubt For Munster Club Hurling 1/4 Final V Lixnaw

Cashel King Cormacs have one major injury concern ahead of their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship 1/4 against Lixnaw this weekend.

Owen Connelly has a serious knee injury and he is a big doubt for Sunday’s game.

The Tipperary under 21 corner back, who plays in midfield for Cashel, is the club’s main long range free taker and a decision on his fitness won’t be made until tomorrow night at the earliest.





Team selector, Brendan Bonner says that Dillon Fitzel and Johnny Welsh will be returning from long-term knee and hip injuries to feature in the panel.

Kerry Champions Lixnaw will host Cashel King Cormacs of Tipperary in the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship at 1.30 this Sunday afternoon.

Radio Kerry will bring you live commentary of the game in association with Foleys Gala Express, The Cross, Lixnaw.

