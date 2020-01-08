Case of Killorglin man charged with manslaughter forwarded to the circuit court

The case of a Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been forwarded to Tralee Circuit Court.

21-year-old Christian Fleming of Mountlyne, Killorglin was charged with manslaughter, following an incident in the town on February 11th, 2019.

In February of last year, Stephen O’Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital after allegedly being assaulted outside a fast food outlet during the early hours of the 11th.

Following this, Christian Fleming was charged with the unlawfull killing of Mr O’Connor.

The accused – who is represented by solicitor Brendan Ahern – was granted bail in the local district court shortly afterwards.

During the application, gardaí said Mr Fleming was co-operative since the alleged incident, however, Judge David Waters imposed a number of conditions, including signing on at the local garda station and obeying a curfew.

Yesterday in Killarney District Court, the book of evidence was served and Mr Fleming was sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.