Case involving extension to Shannon LNG planning to be heard in New Year

A case involving an extension to planning permission for the Shannon LNG project will be heard in the new year.

The High Court granted an injunction to Friends of the Irish Environment who are against a decision to extend planning to the proposed project on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.

In July, An Bórd Pleanála granted a five-year extension to planning permission for the proposed 500 million euro liquefied natural gas terminal.





The case is listed for hearing from January 29th, subject to a judge being available.

It’s expected the case will be heard on that date and last for several days.