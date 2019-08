Cartell.ie and the Rally of the Lakes have announced that the car history check company will continue to sponsor the Killarney event for another 3 years.

This year marked the Kildare company’s 10th year of sponsorship with the event and now an additional 3 years will safeguard the event until 2023

It is now the second longest running rally sponsorship in the country, with Shell Oils sponsorship of the Donegal International stretching to 20 years in the 90’s.