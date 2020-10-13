Carmel Stack née Fitzmaurice, Deerpark, Lixnaw.

Requiem mass will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw at 11am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Derryco Cemetery. Carmel’s mass and burial will be strictly private.

For those who wish to extend their condolences, they may form a guard of honour as the funeral cortege passes through Lixnaw, Ahabeg and Ladies Walk on its journey to Derryco.

House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Kidney Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors, Lixnaw.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people.

