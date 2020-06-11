Carmel Lynch ( nee Stokes) of Billerough, Listowel and formerly of Cahirdown, Listowel

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church,Listowel,on Friday morning at 11.30 a.m, followed by a private burial in St. John Paul II Cemetery,Ballybunion Road,Listowel.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.listowelparish.com at 11.30 a.m Friday.Family flowers only.Donations,if desired,to the Palliative Care Unit,University Hospital,Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home,Derry,Listowel.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Donal,son David,sisters Olive and Oonagh,niece Emma,father-in-law Dan,mother-in law Sheila,brothers in-law,sisters-in-law,extended family and a close circle of friends.R.I.P

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

