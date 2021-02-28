Carbery Unlikely To Feature For Ireland in 2021 Six Nations

Joey Carbery is unlikely to feature for Ireland in this year’s Six Nations despite making a positive return from injury for Munster on Friday night, according the Simon Lewis of the Irish Examiner.

The outhalf came on for JJ Hanrahan in the win over Cardiff but he’ll be expected to get more game time under his belt before getting a call-up from Andy Farrell.

Simon Lewis spoke to John Drummey about that and Ireland’s win over Italy on Saturday.

Speaking after yesterday’s win over Italy, the Ireland Captain, Jonathan Sexton told journalists that he was very happy with the result and performance.