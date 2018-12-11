Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Kenmare with internet afterwards in Templenoe Graveyard. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare
Cara Elizabeth Frost-Jones nee Schofield, Killaha, Kenmare
Suggestion that lease and toll could boost support for South Kerry Greenway
A Caherciveen retailer has suggested that a small toll could be placed on the proposed South Kerry Greenway to encourage more support from landowners...
Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle reoffending
The Irish Penal Prison Reform Trust says community service orders do more to tackle the issue of reoffending than short term prison sentences.It follows...
Kerry political parties preparing for May’s local elections
Political parties in Kerry are preparing for the next May's local elections, while independent candidate 23-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae Junior has also declared he will...
KSPCA urges people not to get a new pet this Christmas
The Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is urging people not to get a pet this Christmas.The group says anyone who...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYMunster are hopeful that Joey Carbery will be fit for Saturday's Champions Cup clash with Castre in France, but Chris Farrell looks set to...
GAA County Convention Review
There were a variety of items on the agenda at County Convention last night.The future of the Kerry captaincy was up for discussion, there...
Kerry To Compete In Airtricity U17 and U19 Leagues
Kerry are to compete in the 2019 Airtricity U17 and U19 Leagues.Recommended by the Kerry District League Board, the move has been backed by...