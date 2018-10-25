Cara Credit Union win five awards at two ceremonies

Cara Credit Union, which covers Tralee, Castleisland, and Killorglin, have won five awards at two recent ceremonies.

They attended the recent Top 20 Credit Teams in Ireland Awards, run by Irish Credit Management Training, where they picked up Credit Union Team of the Year, Financial Services Team of the Year, and Overall Credit Team of the Year awards.

Cara Credit Union also won two accolades at the Kerryman Business Awards; Corporate Social Responsibility Award and the Overall Award Winner’s Prize.