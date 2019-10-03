Cara Credit Union Tralee ATM out of order

Cara Credit Union says the ATM at its Tralee branch is currently out of order.

The cash machine was not working this morning but was repaired.

However, due to technical problems, it is not working again.

Cara Credit Union says it’s working to fix the problem and says ATMs at its other branches are operating as normal.

Customers may withdraw cash from the branch on Ashe Street and may also use other lodgement and withdrawal machines inside its building in Tralee.

The credit union says customers in receipt of social welfare payments received their entitlements as normal today and were unaffected by the ATM issue.