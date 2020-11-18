Cara Credit Union contributes towards purchase of ambulance by Tralee Irish Red Cross

Cara Credit Union has contributed towards the purchase of a new ambulance by the Tralee Branch of the Irish Red Cross.

In 2017 the charity acquired a branch building, and its next step is to buy a fourth ambulance.

Fundraising efforts have been hampered due to COVID-19, but Cara Credit Union has now made a donation to the Tralee Irish Red Cross, which celebrated 80 years in existence last year.

Secretary of the branch, Maureen Milward says they’re very grateful to Cara Credit Union for the donation.

Cara CEO, Pa Laide is encouraging members to consider the credit union for a loan, as lending is their main source of income, and allows them support charitable causes.