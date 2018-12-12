Cara Credit Union to cap amount members can keep in their accounts

Cara Credit Union is to cap the amount members can keep in their accounts.

From next February, members will be allowed to hold a maximum of €50,000 in their account.

Cara Credit Union, which was formerly known as Tralee Credit Union has offices in Tralee, Castleisland and Killorglin.





It grew its membership by over 2,400 this year and now has an active membership of over 43,000.

The credit union has assets of over €233 million and grew its loan book by 13% to just under €84 million.

Due to low interest rates available for investments and to comply with Central Bank Regulations designed to protect member’s money, Cara Credit Union is applying a limit of €50,000 that can be held in member’s accounts.

This is a short-term measure, which will be regularly reviewed.

Similar measures have been taken by other credit unions around the country.

Cara Credit Union says less than 1% of their membership will be affected by the move.

The 280 members will be contacted directly by the credit union in January.

Cara Credit Union will hold its AGM at The Rose Hotel, Tralee on Monday, December 17th at 8pm.