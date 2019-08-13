Cara Credit Union appoints two to its senior executive team

Cara Credit Union has made two new appointments to its senior executive team.

Abbeydorney woman Sarah O’Regan has been appointed as Head of Credit and Mark Hussey, who is from Tralee, takes on the role as Chief Operations Officer.

Sarah O’Regan worked in various credit roles including as Relationship Manager handling AIB’s personal and commercial portfolios.

Mark Hussey has an extensive background in financial services, the credit union movement and the charity sector.

CEO of Cara Credit Union Pa Laide says he is delighted with the new appointments.