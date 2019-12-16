Car stolen from valeting service is found burnt out in Tralee

Gardaí in Tralee are hunting two men who broke into a car valeting centre, stole a car and later left it burnt out in the Killeen Road area of the town.

The incident took place at Pavel’s Detailing Service at Ballybeggan, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10.

Some time between 6am and 7am, two men broke into the premises and stole a grey Fiat Bravo and a quantity of tools.

It’s believed they also attempted to enter another premises in the Ballybeggan area that morning, but only suceeded in breaking a shutter.

The car was found burnt out near the Na Gael GAA clubhouse a few hours later.

Garda Niall O’Connor made this appeal to anyone who might have noticed the car that morning: