Car stolen by teenage boys in West Limerick crashed and abandoned in Ballybunion

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which five teenage boys stole a car in West Limerick and later crashed it in Ballybunion.

The youths fled the scene of the collison, but were later apprehended.

Five youths from the West Limerick area, the eldest of whom was just fifteen, were involved in a collision at Ahafona Cross,Ballybunion with a local man who was driving to work on Thursday morning.

They fled the scene and drove into the town, abandoning the car after it broke down on the Kit Ahern Road.

It’s believed the same youths were earlier involved in an incident at a shop and filling station in Lisselton, in which they drove off without paying for fuel.

After the crash in Ballybunion, three of the teenagers were arrested within the town.

Gardai later located the other two on the Cashen course at Ballybunion Golf Club with assistance from staff members from the club.

It’s believed that the car which was crashed and abandoned, belonged to a parent of the fifteen year-old driver from Newcastlewest, who had taken it unknown to the parent.

Anyone who made have witnessed the incident on Thursday morning is asked to contact Gardai in Ballybunion.