Car sales in Kerry have fallen by almost a fifth (17%) in the first nine months of the year.

Nationally, the number of car sales from January to September has fallen over 25% compared to the same period in 2019.

Up to the end of September, 1,867 cars were sold in Kerry compared to 2,262 over the same nine months in 2019.





The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has reiterated their call to Government to reduce Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) in the upcoming Budget.