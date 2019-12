New car sales in Kerry fell by over 13% in a year.

According to the Society for the Irish Motor Industry, 2,305 cars were sold in the county up to the end of November.

That’s compared to 2,600 in the same period in 2018.

SIMI says used car imports exceed 100,000, which is having a dampening impact on new car sales and focus has already turned to 201 registrations in January.