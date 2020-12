New car sales in Kerry are down 16% in the first eleven months of the year.

1,932 new car registrations were recorded in the period in Kerry compared to 2,305 last year.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says new car registrations from January to November are down by a quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

However, the number of new cars bought in November is up by a fifth compared to the same month last year.