John Breen, director of services with Kerry County Council, outlines the measures being taken to help prevent the spread of coronavirus over the Easter bank holiday weekend. He tells Jerry the council will close all public car parks at beaches around the county
Kerry County Council appeals to people not to travel to the county this weekend
Kerry County Council has issued an unprecedented appeal asking people not to travel to the county this bank holiday weekend.The council is urging people...
Kerry gardaí warn of COVID-19 text scam
Kerry gardaí are warning that a text message recommending that people self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19 is a scam.The fraudulent text tells phone...
Council will review closure of public car parks at Kerry beaches after this weekend
Kerry County Council says it will review the closure of public car parks at the county’s beaches after this weekend.The decision was taken to...
Caravan & Campervan Community Urged to Stay at Home – April 9th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Bill Lupton, president of the Motor Caravan Club of Ireland, about the new travel restrictions.
Car Parks at Kerry Beaches Closed for Easter Weekend – April 9th, 2020
A Problem Shared – April 8th, 2020
