Car park for Killarney National Park to reopen tomorrow morning

The car park for Killarney National Park will reopen tomorrow morning (May 22nd).

The main gate of the National Park will open at 9.30am, providing access to the car park at Muckross House.

Seamus Hassett, of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is reminding people that only those living within 5km of the park should travel to it.

He is urging the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to only stay in the park for a short period of time.

Visitors are also being reminding that toilets, restaurants and Muckross House will remain closed.