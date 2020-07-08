Capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital increasing

The capacity of Kenmare Community Hospital is increasing.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the hospital will be able to take further admissions this week, following the recruitment of additional staff.

The €8 million Kenmare Community Hospital opened in 2013, but unused capacity in the hospital has been highlighted by public representatives in recent years.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare now says the hospital’s capacity will be increased this week; a number of admissions will take place over the coming weeks, to a maximum of nine further residents.

This is due to increased staff.

The opening of any further capacity is dependent on the recruitment of nursing staff.

Kerry Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the announcement, saying it’s come about after seven years of campaigning.

He adds the additional capacity is needed by those in Kenmare and surrounding areas.