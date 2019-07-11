Cannonball Classic Run passes through Kerry this weekend

Owners of retro cars around Kerry are encouraged to take part in the Cannonball Classic Run this weekend.

The retro road trip honours the 1970s, 80s and 90s, and the era that brought us the Cannonball Movie.

The route begins on Friday in Kinsale, passing on through Kenmare and Moll’s Gap, before finishing the night in Dingle.

The next day, the convoy continues on the Conor Pass to Tralee, with the final leg ending at Bunratty Castle in Clare.

The organisers are welcoming all to join them in taking in the stunning drives, with registration open on cannonball.ie