Some of the finest cars in the world will make their way through Kerry next month for Cannonball 2019.

A wide range of cars, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Bentley, will roll into Killarney on Friday, September 6th.

The event previously came to the town in 2011 and attracted thousands of people into the area.

The overnight stop in Killarney will give car enthusiasts the chance to see the variety of cars taking part.

This year’s charity benefactor is the Irish Cancer Society.